Watching the children play by pamknowler
Photo 1444

Watching the children play

This gorgeous gorilla was watching the children playing near me. I think he wanted to join in. Another Chicago zoo image not processed at the time - I have so many!!
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Pam Knowler

