Photo 1445
Looking down
So many gorgeous birds in the aviary in Chicago Zoo 2017. I really should make notes of the names of the birds!! Once again I have no idea what this one is - any ides?
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4650
photos
258
followers
148
following
395% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th April 2017 12:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
unknown-bird
chicago-zoo
bkb in the city
Beautiful colours
August 8th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Such gorgeous colours
August 8th, 2020
