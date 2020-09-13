Sign up
Let me in 2
George trying to get back indoors! The gasman did not like dogs so they had to go into the garden. They were not happy!
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4704
photos
253
followers
146
following
Photo Details
3
3
Extras
Extras
iPhone XR
iPhone XR
Taken
12th September 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
george
,
let-me-in
,
gasman
