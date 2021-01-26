Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1490
Fed up with this lockdown!
The boys want to go for a walk but they are out of luck as the snow has frozen and it is extremely slippery out there! Cars cannot get up the hill outside and are reversing back down the road.
Just had a phone call from our food delivery people and they are unable to deliver at the moment as they are having problems! They will keep us updated.
Definitely getting stir crazy!
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4863
photos
253
followers
150
following
408% complete
View this month »
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
Latest from all albums
11
12
13
14
15
16
1490
17
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th January 2021 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
,
stairs
,
waiting
,
westies
,
fed-up
,
the-boys
,
no-walk
,
too-icy
Kathy A
ace
That looks a lot warmer and so much more comfortable for those gorgeous boys.
Cats can’t get up the hill 🤣🤣
January 26th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Just tell them they are a part of history. LOL This is a good time to be a house cat because you never go anywhere and your mistress is home more. THat is Two's view. When they get to go for a run they will be wild.
January 26th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
@kjarn
I did spot it after I uploaded! Fat fingers! My text messages always cause a laugh!
January 26th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Don’t worry, you are certainly not alone in the fat finger department, most of my texts cause laughs too.
January 26th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@kjarn
I prefer cats too 🤣🤣🐾🐾. Poor boys. They will be out soon!
January 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Cats can’t get up the hill 🤣🤣