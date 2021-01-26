Previous
Fed up with this lockdown! by pamknowler
Photo 1490

The boys want to go for a walk but they are out of luck as the snow has frozen and it is extremely slippery out there! Cars cannot get up the hill outside and are reversing back down the road.

Just had a phone call from our food delivery people and they are unable to deliver at the moment as they are having problems! They will keep us updated.

Definitely getting stir crazy!
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
Kathy A ace
That looks a lot warmer and so much more comfortable for those gorgeous boys.

Cats can’t get up the hill 🤣🤣
January 26th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Just tell them they are a part of history. LOL This is a good time to be a house cat because you never go anywhere and your mistress is home more. THat is Two's view. When they get to go for a run they will be wild.
January 26th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
@kjarn I did spot it after I uploaded! Fat fingers! My text messages always cause a laugh!
January 26th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Don’t worry, you are certainly not alone in the fat finger department, most of my texts cause laughs too.
January 26th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn I prefer cats too 🤣🤣🐾🐾. Poor boys. They will be out soon!
January 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
