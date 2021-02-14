Valentines surprise!

A ring at the door and my sister and I looked at each other wondering who it could be? No one comes to the door any more! When I opened the door there was Alex and Sophie with boxes of goodies for us from them both and a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Colin their dad - Barb’s son. What a wonderful surprise! I am their Aunt and of course Barb is their Nanny! We had a lovely doorstep chat which in fact was the best thing! We miss the family so much and air hugs and air kisses are not good enough! We love them so much!