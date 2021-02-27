Sign up
Photo 1492
Cherry tree
I took this image of the cherry tree bark thinking it was so interesting it would look great for the Flash of Red B&W conversion. However this one definitely looks better in colour!! LOL!!
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4897
photos
255
followers
149
following
Tags
cherry-tree
,
castle-ashby
,
red-bark
Casablanca
ace
What gorgeous rich colours!
February 27th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Great textures and wonderful colour
February 27th, 2021
