Cherry tree by pamknowler
Photo 1492

Cherry tree

I took this image of the cherry tree bark thinking it was so interesting it would look great for the Flash of Red B&W conversion. However this one definitely looks better in colour!! LOL!!
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca ace
What gorgeous rich colours!
February 27th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Great textures and wonderful colour
February 27th, 2021  
