Photo 1551
Extras - Mealworms? Did somebody say mealworms?
It doesn't take long for the greedy starlings to sniff out the mealworms and let their friends know.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
70
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th April 2022 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
starlings
,
mealworms
