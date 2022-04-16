Previous
Extras - Mouthful 2 by pamknowler
Photo 1550

Extras - Mouthful 2

Just couldn't resist sharing this shot of the blue tit collecting the boys fur. How could he see to fly? The Westies were indoors watching the action!!
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Waste not, want not!
April 16th, 2022  
