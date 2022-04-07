Previous
Extras - Ice creams in Appledore by pamknowler
Photo 1549

Extras - Ice creams in Appledore

My sister Barbara with Mia and Molly our great nieces. A lovely lunch and then ice creams sitting on the quayside trying to ignore the gale force wind!!
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Pam Knowler

