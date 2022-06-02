Sign up
Photo 1556
Extras - George paddling, Finlay watching
If there is a pool of water on the beach George will find it and have a paddle. Finlay looks on - he is not keen on getting his feet wet!!
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5326
photos
222
followers
144
following
Tags
pool
,
instow-beach
,
finlay-watching
,
george-paddling
