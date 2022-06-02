Previous
Next
Extras - George paddling, Finlay watching by pamknowler
Photo 1556

Extras - George paddling, Finlay watching

If there is a pool of water on the beach George will find it and have a paddle. Finlay looks on - he is not keen on getting his feet wet!!
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
426% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise