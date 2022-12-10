Previous
Extras - Spotlight by pamknowler
Photo 1583

Extras - Spotlight

The sun this morning was just like a spotlight shining through the trees. I took this into Nik Silver Efex and liked the effect.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
SwChappell ace
Great capture and love the processing. Nik Silver Efex is great
December 10th, 2022  
