Photo 1583
Extras - Spotlight
The sun this morning was just like a spotlight shining through the trees. I took this into Nik Silver Efex and liked the effect.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5486
photos
208
followers
135
following
433% complete
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
222
223
224
1582
225
226
1583
227
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th December 2022 10:52am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sun
,
black-and-white
,
spotlight
,
country-park
SwChappell
ace
Great capture and love the processing. Nik Silver Efex is great
December 10th, 2022
