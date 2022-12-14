Previous
Extras - My little robin by pamknowler
Photo 1584

Extras - My little robin

Now the temperature has dropped and hopefully the hedgehogs are hibernating I put out food for the birds. Quickly my little robin found the food along with lots of other small birds. The robin is so gorgeous and is my favourite garden bird!!
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
What a honey!
December 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb! fav
December 14th, 2022  
