Extras - George has been digging by pamknowler
Photo 1603

Extras - George has been digging

I have just started a photography course for iPhone and this was my attempt at using the Portrait mode. Shame I chopped his ears off.

The snow had melted and the lawn is like a quagmire. George decided to do some digging with his face!! A bath is called for but it's a bit cold at the moment. Be warned George!!
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Monica
He had fun!
March 10th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, George cutie!
March 10th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Lol 😂😂😂
March 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! bless , George obviously had to investigate as to where all the snow had gone!!!!! fav
March 10th, 2023  
