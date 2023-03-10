Sign up
Photo 1603
Extras - George has been digging
I have just started a photography course for iPhone and this was my attempt at using the Portrait mode. Shame I chopped his ears off.
The snow had melted and the lawn is like a quagmire. George decided to do some digging with his face!! A bath is called for but it's a bit cold at the moment. Be warned George!!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th March 2023 11:55am
Tags
george
,
portrait-mode
,
muddy-face
,
iphone-course
Monica
He had fun!
March 10th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, George cutie!
March 10th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Lol 😂😂😂
March 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! bless , George obviously had to investigate as to where all the snow had gone!!!!! fav
March 10th, 2023
