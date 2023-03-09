Sign up
Photo 1602
Extras - Snowy garden
This is my garden this morning - a winter wonderland!! It looks so pretty.
I am not so keen when I look out the front of the house at my car covered in snow and the road looking very slippy as a couple of cars have driven slowly past down the hill this morning.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th March 2023 6:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
garden
,
winter-wonderland
