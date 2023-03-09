Previous
Extras - Snowy garden by pamknowler
Extras - Snowy garden

This is my garden this morning - a winter wonderland!! It looks so pretty.

I am not so keen when I look out the front of the house at my car covered in snow and the road looking very slippy as a couple of cars have driven slowly past down the hill this morning.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
