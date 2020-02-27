100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 213 : Abbie (vintage Helios 44M-4 lens)

Ruby and I did an urban walk this afternoon (Thursday). We took in The Forest Park and Ride, Hyson Green, The Arboretum Park, Nottingham Trent Uni’ city campus, Mansfield Road and then back to The Forest.While in the Arboretum Park I noticed a group of three young people with digital cameras down by the lake. I walked towards them and asked them if they were “Photography Students”. They told me they were students, but not photography students, they were studying for a degree in Broadcasting and Media. All three of the students had Canon Digital Cameras, supplied by the university. They were photographing “weather” as part of their task.I introduced myself and asked them if they would be part of my 100 strangers project.Meet Abbie, a second year student at Nottingham Trent University. I asked Abbie to if she would move into the shade of the trees and bushes (it was a bright sunny afternoon). I detected an Irish accent as I spoke to Abbie. She told me she was from Northern Ireland.As I was about to take Abbie’s picture, my next stranger, Matthew, asked me if I wanted him to take Ruby’s dog lead as it would make it easier to take the photo. Ruby love’s any attention and was happy for Matthew to entertain herI used my vintage Helios 44M-4 2/58 lens for the photos. It is a lovely lens and as you can see produced a pin sharp portrait at about f4.I gave Abbie a card and thanked her for allowing me to photograph her.Find out more about the project and see pictures taken by other photographers at the 100 Strangers Flickr Group pageMy own strangers can be seen here: