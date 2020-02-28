Previous
100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 214 : Matthew (vintage Helios 44M-4 lens) by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 214 : Matthew (vintage Helios 44M-4 lens)

This is my second stranger from Friday. This is Matthew who I photographed immediately after photographing Abbie (stranger 213)

Just like Abbie, Matthew is a second year student at Nottingham Trent University, studying Broadcasting and Media. Matthew and Abbie, along with Leah (who didn’t want to be photographed) were in the park photographing “weather” as part of a practical task. Matthew said he was looking for signs of Spring, “Flowers” , “Buds” etc. I pointed Matthew and his colleagues to a beautiful blossom tree on the bank near the bandstand as a possible subject to photograph.

Matthew comes from Luton, which he described as “a town near London”. I told Matthew I knew were it was as I’d been there watching my football team play !

I asked Matthew what his job prospects were once he graduated. Matthew said it would be difficult as a lot of jobs in Broadcasting tended to depend on who you know rather than what you know.

Before I took Matthew’s photo, he handed Ruby’s lead to Abbie, so she could look after her. If Ruby is with me I normally shoot with my camera in one hand and Ruby’s lead in the other, so it was nice to have two hands free, especially as I was manually focussing with the vintage Helios lens

Thanks for allowing me to photograph you Matthew (and Abbie), good luck with your projects and degree course.

Find out more about the project and see pictures taken by other photographers at the 100 Strangers Flickr Group page

https://www.flickr.com/groups/100strangers

My own strangers can be seen here:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/57144254@N08/albums/72157657822400168
Phil Howcroft

Loopy-Lou ace
Another fabulous portrait
March 1st, 2020  
