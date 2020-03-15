More Vintage Lens Phil (canon FD 50mm f1.8)

Before Christmas I acquired some Canon FD vintage lenses. A 50mm f1.8, a 28mm f2.8 and a 135mm f3.5.



Last week I eventually bought an FD to Sony E Mount lens adapter and this is my first posting with an FD lens.



Unfortunately it's another shot of me. I've decided to put my street portraits and strangers series on hold for a while as the Corona virus starts to take hold. So my testing of the lens is a selfie of me (actually shot by my daughter)



This is a natural light shot using the window in our lounge (right hand side of frame)



The FD 50mm is perhaps one of the original nifty fifties and gets good reviews on the internet. It has S.C coating (Spectra Coating) whereas other FD lenses have S.S.C coating (Super Spectra Coating).



In tests the 50mm F1.8 has held its own against the classic leitz Summicron 50/2 (Leica) especially when shooting from f4-5.6.

