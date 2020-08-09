Previous
Next
We Are Family by phil_howcroft
Photo 2237

We Are Family

To quote Nile Rodgers and sister Sledge...

We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing

A family group shot with a difference. My wife and daughters went to have their nails done in the week, this is the result ....

From left to right, Kirsty, my wife , Claire

9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! I had been trying to guess whose feet were which , going round and round and coming to different conclusions !! So glad you told us to clear the matter !!
At least they were not your strangers !!
August 9th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
Such glamorous feet and sandals.
August 9th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Lovely feet - happy feet! Well captured, Phil! FAV and pinning!
August 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise