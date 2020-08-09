Sign up
Photo 2237
We Are Family
To quote Nile Rodgers and sister Sledge...
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing
A family group shot with a difference. My wife and daughters went to have their nails done in the week, this is the result ....
From left to right, Kirsty, my wife , Claire
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
3
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
2237
photos
87
followers
80
following
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
Tags
feet
,
nails
,
toes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! I had been trying to guess whose feet were which , going round and round and coming to different conclusions !! So glad you told us to clear the matter !!
At least they were not your strangers !!
August 9th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Such glamorous feet and sandals.
August 9th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely feet - happy feet! Well captured, Phil! FAV and pinning!
August 10th, 2020
