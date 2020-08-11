Previous
Bridge over the River Wye by phil_howcroft
Bridge over the River Wye

This is Upperdale Bridge spanning the River Wye.
Located in the Monsal Dale valley in the beautiful Peak District, Derbyshire

I've given the photo a little cinematic filter to add a bit of mood and drama

Hope you like
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
