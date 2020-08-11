Sign up
Photo 2238
Bridge over the River Wye
This is Upperdale Bridge spanning the River Wye.
Located in the Monsal Dale valley in the beautiful Peak District, Derbyshire
I've given the photo a little cinematic filter to add a bit of mood and drama
Hope you like
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd August 2020 12:27pm
Tags
peak district
,
derbyshire
,
river wye
,
upperdale bridge
