Photo 2239
En Pointe
I did a studio shoot today at a friends studio.
She's arranged for a young ballet, dancer, Poppy to attend
This is my first photo to share from the shoot.
I may have a few more to share with you, different poses, portraits and a change of outfit.
I thought this classic En Pointe photo was a good start to the photos I will post.
Sony A6000, Sony 50mm F1.8, studio lighting, post processed in GIMP
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011 If you read my lengthy profile notes you will...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th August 2020 3:08pm
dance
ballet
tutu
ballerina
dancer
en pointe
Lesley
ace
Beautiful. Such poise and grace.
August 13th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautifully captured!!
August 14th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You have captured her beauty and poise so well Phil , with beautiful lighting to enhance her form ! fav
August 14th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! This is too lovely! Great job! Pinning, too.
August 14th, 2020
