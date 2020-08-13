En Pointe

I did a studio shoot today at a friends studio.



She's arranged for a young ballet, dancer, Poppy to attend



This is my first photo to share from the shoot.



I may have a few more to share with you, different poses, portraits and a change of outfit.



I thought this classic En Pointe photo was a good start to the photos I will post.



Sony A6000, Sony 50mm F1.8, studio lighting, post processed in GIMP

