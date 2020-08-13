Previous
En Pointe by phil_howcroft
Photo 2239

En Pointe

I did a studio shoot today at a friends studio.

She's arranged for a young ballet, dancer, Poppy to attend

This is my first photo to share from the shoot.

I may have a few more to share with you, different poses, portraits and a change of outfit.

I thought this classic En Pointe photo was a good start to the photos I will post.

Sony A6000, Sony 50mm F1.8, studio lighting, post processed in GIMP
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011
Lesley ace
Beautiful. Such poise and grace.
August 13th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautifully captured!!
August 14th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
You have captured her beauty and poise so well Phil , with beautiful lighting to enhance her form ! fav
August 14th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! This is too lovely! Great job! Pinning, too.
August 14th, 2020  
