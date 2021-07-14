Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : Ruby

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.



This is my best friend (my only friend some might say) Ruby, our little whippet dog, shot wide open on Olympus OM20 / 50mm lens combo



Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm

Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)

Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8

Location : Arnold, Nottingham

Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie

Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.

Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.



Turned out OK