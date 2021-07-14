Previous
Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : Ruby by phil_howcroft
Photo 2436

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.

This is my best friend (my only friend some might say) Ruby, our little whippet dog, shot wide open on Olympus OM20 / 50mm lens combo

Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm
Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)
Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8
Location : Arnold, Nottingham
Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie
Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.
Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.

Turned out OK
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Hello Ruby! You look marvelous.
July 15th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam thanks maggie , glad you think so
July 15th, 2021  
