Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : Willow Reading

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.
This is Willow, our Granddaughter, reading one of her many books. When I say reading I mean she likes to stroke the little "tags" in the book, which correspond to the colours of the animals in the book. tiger, elephant, etc.
Shot wide open with a nifty fifty on my Olympus OM20
Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm
Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)
Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8
Location : Arnold, Nottingham
Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie
Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.
Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.
I know the photo doesn't have the fine detail of a full frame or APSC sensor of a digital camera, but it does have such an fabulous timeless, look and feel.