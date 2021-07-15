Previous
Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : Willow Reading by phil_howcroft
Ilford Delta 100 35mm Film : Willow Reading

Followers will know I am shooting 35mm black and white film with my vintage cameras and lenses.

This is Willow, our Granddaughter, reading one of her many books. When I say reading I mean she likes to stroke the little "tags" in the book, which correspond to the colours of the animals in the book. tiger, elephant, etc.

Shot wide open with a nifty fifty on my Olympus OM20

Film : Ilford Delta 100 35mm
Camera : Olympus OM20 (my camera from the early 80s)
Lens : Olympus Zuiko 50mm f1.8
Location : Arnold, Nottingham
Negatives: developed by camera club friend Eddie
Negatives photographed on a lightpad, with a Sony A6000 and Industar N61 vintage lens.
Images converted from negative to positive in GIMP photo editor.

I know the photo doesn't have the fine detail of a full frame or APSC sensor of a digital camera, but it does have such an fabulous timeless, look and feel.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is so adorable! I'll bet you love spending time with her. =)
July 15th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam thanks maggie, we do indeed enjoy spending time with Willow
July 15th, 2021  
