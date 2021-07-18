Sign up
Photo 2439
Sangria
As Lou Reed almost said "Drink Sangria in the Garden"
The hottest day of the year and home made Sangria. Red Wine, Orange Juice, Lemonade, Mint, Orages, Lemons, Raspberries, Strawberries, Blueberries and Ice (my home made impromptu recipe)
Cheers
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Tags
sangria
