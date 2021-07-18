Previous
Sangria by phil_howcroft
Photo 2439

Sangria

As Lou Reed almost said "Drink Sangria in the Garden"

The hottest day of the year and home made Sangria. Red Wine, Orange Juice, Lemonade, Mint, Orages, Lemons, Raspberries, Strawberries, Blueberries and Ice (my home made impromptu recipe)

Cheers
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
