Glass by phil_howcroft
Photo 2450

Glass

The EON offices in Nottingham flipped through 90 degrees and with GIMP / G'MIC.

Looks pretty cool and abstract to my eye

7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Phil Howcroft

Allison Williams ace
Very cool indeed. A real work of art.
August 8th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Incredibly cool!
August 8th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
@ljmanning thank you so much laura

@allie912 thanks allison , i am pleased you like this rather different genre from me
August 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's very cool! I like it.
August 9th, 2021  
