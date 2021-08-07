Sign up
Photo 2450
Glass
The EON offices in Nottingham flipped through 90 degrees and with GIMP / G'MIC.
Looks pretty cool and abstract to my eye
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
4
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
5th August 2021 11:06am
office
,
abstract
,
nottingham
,
eon
Allison Williams
ace
Very cool indeed. A real work of art.
August 8th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Incredibly cool!
August 8th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
@ljmanning
thank you so much laura
@allie912
thanks allison , i am pleased you like this rather different genre from me
August 8th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's very cool! I like it.
August 9th, 2021
