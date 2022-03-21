Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 306 : Rio by phil_howcroft
Photo 2592

I was walking up towards Hockley in Nottingham city centre and saw a young lady photographing a bench outside a Tattoo studio. I went up to her with my camera in hand and asked her what she was doing?

Meet Rio, who is a photography student at Nottingham College. Rio was with a friend and she told me they were photographing the bench for a “back projection” project at college. I asked what back projection was and Rio explained you take a photo of an image, project it and then photo somebody in the scene, in this example someone sitting on the bench. Rio was shooting with a Canon 2000D and 28-90mm lens.

I told Rio, it sounded like a good project to be involved in. I then introduced my project “100 Strangers but I have photographed over 300 strangers now”.

Rio said she would love to be part of my project and asked me where did I want her to stand / sit. “How about the bench?” said Rio. “Do you want me to take my top off...I have a black t-shirt underneath the top?” I told her that her top was fine as the colourful lettering would look great on the photos.

I shot several images of Rio sat on the bench outside the tattoo studio. The colourful neon lighting created a colour cast on a few images, but positioning Rio looking away from the entrance to the studio, resolved the issue. Rio said she wasn’t used to posing, but I told her she was doing fine as she took up some great poses.

Rio was keen to see the photos, so I showed her on the back of the camera and we exchanged contact details. Thanks for being stranger 306 Rio, it was lovely to meet you and photograph you.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Rio is a beautiful model! Best wishes for her future as a photographer!
March 22nd, 2022  
Corinne ace
A very cooperative and friendly model ! Love her name
March 22nd, 2022  
