100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 306 : Rio

I was walking up towards Hockley in Nottingham city centre and saw a young lady photographing a bench outside a Tattoo studio. I went up to her with my camera in hand and asked her what she was doing?



Meet Rio, who is a photography student at Nottingham College. Rio was with a friend and she told me they were photographing the bench for a “back projection” project at college. I asked what back projection was and Rio explained you take a photo of an image, project it and then photo somebody in the scene, in this example someone sitting on the bench. Rio was shooting with a Canon 2000D and 28-90mm lens.



I told Rio, it sounded like a good project to be involved in. I then introduced my project “100 Strangers but I have photographed over 300 strangers now”.



Rio said she would love to be part of my project and asked me where did I want her to stand / sit. “How about the bench?” said Rio. “Do you want me to take my top off...I have a black t-shirt underneath the top?” I told her that her top was fine as the colourful lettering would look great on the photos.



I shot several images of Rio sat on the bench outside the tattoo studio. The colourful neon lighting created a colour cast on a few images, but positioning Rio looking away from the entrance to the studio, resolved the issue. Rio said she wasn’t used to posing, but I told her she was doing fine as she took up some great poses.



Rio was keen to see the photos, so I showed her on the back of the camera and we exchanged contact details. Thanks for being stranger 306 Rio, it was lovely to meet you and photograph you.