100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 307 : Eetizaz

I was in Nottingham Arboretum park this afternoon, enjoying some Spring sunshine. As I was walking through the park I saw Farah (stranger 286, who I photographed in the park in November). Farah recognised me and asked where my dog was. I told her it was a bit too warm for Ruby, so I’d left her at home. I had a really good chat with Farah and she told her friend (Eetizaz) that I was the man who took some photos of her that she posted onto Insta’ (Ruby sat with her for some photos) and showed Eetizaz some of them on her phone. After I’d chatted with Farah, I wished her a nice afternoon and made my way towards the park exit. As I walked down the path Farah shouted to me and came running down to me. She asked me if I had my camera with me as her friend Eetizaz would like me to take some photos of her. So I walked back up the path and started chatting to Eetizaz . Farah offered Eetizaz a selection of lipsticks to apply before the shoot, suggesting which one might be the best choice. I then took some photos of her. The light was difficult as it was a bright sunny day, so I had to find some dappled shade in the trees.



Eetizaz is a student at Nottingham Trent University and is studying Business, Accounting and Finance (quite a combination of subjects). Eetizaz wanted me to take some photos of her photographing the blossom (the photographer, photographing the photographer), so I did a few of those.



After I’d shot Eetizaz, Farah asked me if I would do some more photos of her, again asking me to take some photos of her admiring the early tree blossom. Farah told me she would be graduating in the summer and asked me if I could photograph her graduation. I told her to contact me with the dates.



I gave Eetizaz a contact card and told her to contact me with her email details so I could send her the photos. She contacted me a few hours later and I have since sent her some photos. Eetizaz replied to my email saying “Oh my god, they are soooo nice, I love them,

Thank you for taking the time to take them and edit them, I really appreciate that”.



I am sure you will all agree, that it was a nice moment, meeting Eetizaz for the first time and Farah for a second time. Good luck with your university studies Eetizaz

