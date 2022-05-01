Previous
Willow Wand at f2 : Helios 44-2 vintage lens by phil_howcroft
Willow Wand at f2 : Helios 44-2 vintage lens

The beautiful vintage Helios 44-2 58mm prime lens is renowned for creating beautiful bokeh.

Judge for yourself if you think it has done a good job here on the Willow wand in our garden.

A willow wand is made from 9 whips of willow branches. Once planted it will grow a topiary crown (as seen in the photo)

Sony A6000, Helios 44-4, wide open aperture at f2, edited in Darktable and GIMP

Ive got a few surprises lined up for my photo stream during May...fashion, bluebells, victorian pumping station, model shoot, powder paint and studio
1st May 2022 1st May 22

