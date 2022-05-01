Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2614
Willow Wand at f2 : Helios 44-2 vintage lens
The beautiful vintage Helios 44-2 58mm prime lens is renowned for creating beautiful bokeh.
Judge for yourself if you think it has done a good job here on the Willow wand in our garden.
A willow wand is made from 9 whips of willow branches. Once planted it will grow a topiary crown (as seen in the photo)
Sony A6000, Helios 44-4, wide open aperture at f2, edited in Darktable and GIMP
Beautiful
Ive got a few surprises lined up for my photo stream during May...fashion, bluebells, victorian pumping station, model shoot, powder paint and studio
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2614
photos
103
followers
95
following
716% complete
View this month »
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st May 2022 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
prime lens
,
helios
,
vintage lens
,
russian lens
,
helios 44-2
,
willow wand
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close