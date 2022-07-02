Previous
Gardening Time by phil_howcroft
Photo 2658

Gardening Time

Willow our granddaughter watering our garden.

It's really nice to have an extra pair of hands to care for the garden !

Such concentration for a 20 months old gardener

2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Boxplayer ace
Brilliant to have such early green fingers.
July 2nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@boxplayer indeed, she's very good at deadheading things too , albeit not necessarily the right things to deadhead and everything is a 'fower' !!!
July 2nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
She is very intent on the job in hand!
July 2nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@carole_sandford always so Carole :)
July 2nd, 2022  
