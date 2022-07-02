Sign up
Photo 2658
Gardening Time
Willow our granddaughter watering our garden.
It's really nice to have an extra pair of hands to care for the garden !
Such concentration for a 20 months old gardener
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Tags
garden
,
granddaughter
,
gardening
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant to have such early green fingers.
July 2nd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@boxplayer
indeed, she's very good at deadheading things too , albeit not necessarily the right things to deadhead and everything is a 'fower' !!!
July 2nd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
She is very intent on the job in hand!
July 2nd, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@carole_sandford
always so Carole :)
July 2nd, 2022
