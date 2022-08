Willow Carnival Time

We went to Nottingham carnival on Sunday . Our granddaughter Willow went too. She really enjoyed it. The music, costumes and dancing. She danced and clapped and was keen to join in the parade. So much so that she went to show her favourite fluffy, her pink Rabbit, to a lady from the carnival parade.



I was going to do a triptych telling the story, but I'm not very good and doing montages.



There's a storytelling 3 images on my instagram account "phil_howcroft_nottingham"