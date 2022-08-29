Previous
Best In Show by phil_howcroft
Best In Show

e went to the Lowdham Horticultural Society Summer Show at Lowdham Village Hall today.

The Horticultural Society was founded in 1893 and runs a program of events throughout the year and weekly talks in the winter months at the village community rooms.

I never realised how complex the world of horticutural competition and classes is. The rules are based on the reccomendations of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS)

Alongside the competion, the afternoon inculude a variety of side stalls, music from Nottingam Concert Band, an acrobatics display from Dako Flying Angels, afternoon teas, a bar and a plastic duck race.

It was a well organised and busy afternoon.


Here are some photos of the horticultural displays from the judging tent.

Photo 1 : Best in show Dahlia
Phil Howcroft

Mags
Beautiful shape and color!
August 29th, 2022  
Maggiemae
It has to be the best, being a show! Good photography work here Phil!
August 29th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 30th, 2022  
