Photo 2658
5 onions, dressed, round or flat
Lowdham Horticulture Show.
Class 22 : Five onions, dressed, round or flat,
individual bulbs to be 250g or less in weight.
I never knew the world of horticulture was so complex. Unfortunately one entry was "not as schedule" as 2 onions were overweight !
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
29th August 2022 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
onions
,
horticulture
,
lowdham
,
dressed onions
Mags
ace
Interesting. Who knew!
August 31st, 2022
