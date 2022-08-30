Previous
5 onions, dressed, round or flat by phil_howcroft
5 onions, dressed, round or flat

Lowdham Horticulture Show.

Class 22 : Five onions, dressed, round or flat,
individual bulbs to be 250g or less in weight.


I never knew the world of horticulture was so complex. Unfortunately one entry was "not as schedule" as 2 onions were overweight !
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags ace
Interesting. Who knew!
August 31st, 2022  
