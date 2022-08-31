Sign up
Photo 2659
Willow Vintage Lens Portrait
As followers will know , I love portraits, especially my strangers portraits from the street.
I also have a fave and willing model, our Granddaughter Willow. Follower will also know I love using vintage lenses on my Sony Cameras.
This is the beautiful Helios 44-4 58mm f2 lens and our beautiful granddaughter Willow.
Willow will be saying hello to a little brother or sister in the next few days as our daughter Claire is due to give birth
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
2
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2707
photos
110
followers
98
following
728% complete
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
black and white
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
granddaughter
,
vintage lens
,
russian lens
,
helios 44-2
Mags
ace
Lovely portrait of Willow! Hope all goes will for Claire.
August 31st, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags, much appreciated
August 31st, 2022
