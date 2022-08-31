Previous
Willow Vintage Lens Portrait by phil_howcroft
Photo 2659

Willow Vintage Lens Portrait

As followers will know , I love portraits, especially my strangers portraits from the street.

I also have a fave and willing model, our Granddaughter Willow. Follower will also know I love using vintage lenses on my Sony Cameras.

This is the beautiful Helios 44-4 58mm f2 lens and our beautiful granddaughter Willow.

Willow will be saying hello to a little brother or sister in the next few days as our daughter Claire is due to give birth
Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Lovely portrait of Willow! Hope all goes will for Claire.
August 31st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags, much appreciated
August 31st, 2022  
