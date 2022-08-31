Willow Vintage Lens Portrait

As followers will know , I love portraits, especially my strangers portraits from the street.



I also have a fave and willing model, our Granddaughter Willow. Follower will also know I love using vintage lenses on my Sony Cameras.



This is the beautiful Helios 44-4 58mm f2 lens and our beautiful granddaughter Willow.



Willow will be saying hello to a little brother or sister in the next few days as our daughter Claire is due to give birth

