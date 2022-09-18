Previous
MA OROAK (scene setting for my next stranger shot) by phil_howcroft
Photo 2667

MA OROAK (scene setting for my next stranger shot)

This image is setting the scene for my next stranger shot

The stranger image was shot in the doorway on the left hand side of the building.

This is a MA OROAK a pub in Arnold, Nottingham. It's Actually the MAJOR OAK, but the J has fallen off and the O has slipped !

It's a "housing estate" pub. I've never been in the pub, in fact I cannot remember the last time I went in a pub. We visit restaurants, but rarely go to a pub.

Anyway, I've posted it as it will help tell my next stranger story
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Corinne C ace
The story about the sign is funny and in fact the resulting sign has its own charm!
September 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Oh, I thought this might be gaelic for something! Amazing what one letter can do! Great setting.
September 18th, 2022  
