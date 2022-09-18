MA OROAK (scene setting for my next stranger shot)

This image is setting the scene for my next stranger shot



The stranger image was shot in the doorway on the left hand side of the building.



This is a MA OROAK a pub in Arnold, Nottingham. It's Actually the MAJOR OAK, but the J has fallen off and the O has slipped !



It's a "housing estate" pub. I've never been in the pub, in fact I cannot remember the last time I went in a pub. We visit restaurants, but rarely go to a pub.



Anyway, I've posted it as it will help tell my next stranger story

