Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2667
MA OROAK (scene setting for my next stranger shot)
This image is setting the scene for my next stranger shot
The stranger image was shot in the doorway on the left hand side of the building.
This is a MA OROAK a pub in Arnold, Nottingham. It's Actually the MAJOR OAK, but the J has fallen off and the O has slipped !
It's a "housing estate" pub. I've never been in the pub, in fact I cannot remember the last time I went in a pub. We visit restaurants, but rarely go to a pub.
Anyway, I've posted it as it will help tell my next stranger story
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2722
photos
111
followers
99
following
730% complete
View this month »
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
14th September 2022 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
major oak
Corinne C
ace
The story about the sign is funny and in fact the resulting sign has its own charm!
September 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, I thought this might be gaelic for something! Amazing what one letter can do! Great setting.
September 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close