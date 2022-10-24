Previous
Willow and Auntie Kirsty share a moment by phil_howcroft
Willow and Auntie Kirsty share a moment

Willow and Auntie Kirsty (our daughter) share a moment at the Duck Park

You don't need to see all of Kirsty to realise the love and happiness between Kirsty and Willow

24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Oh! How adorable! Love those big smiles.
October 24th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Love their obvious happiness! You have captured it well.
October 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A sweet capture. An intimate picture with a tight framing which works really well to demonstrate closeness.
October 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet, they obviously love one another!
October 25th, 2022  
