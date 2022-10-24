Sign up
Photo 2688
Willow and Auntie Kirsty share a moment
Willow and Auntie Kirsty (our daughter) share a moment at the Duck Park
You don't need to see all of Kirsty to realise the love and happiness between Kirsty and Willow
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
granddaughter
,
auntie
Mags
ace
Oh! How adorable! Love those big smiles.
October 24th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Love their obvious happiness! You have captured it well.
October 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A sweet capture. An intimate picture with a tight framing which works really well to demonstrate closeness.
October 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet, they obviously love one another!
October 25th, 2022
