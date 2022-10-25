I shoot Film : Police Evidence Gatherers

The last image to share with you from the roll of 35mm CineStill BwXX film.



These are Police Evidence Gatherers at the UniBol football stadium, the home of Bolton Wanderers FC.



What's a Police Evidence Gatherer I hear you ask. Well here's an explanation...



"Evidence Gathering Team (EGT) Officers are deployed to spontaneous or pre-planned public order/public safety events as a resource to enable an effective policing response and act, where needed, in a mutual aid capacity"



These officers were keeping an eye on supporters of both Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday, earlier this season.



You don't always see them at all matches, but this was a high profile match with a large away support from Sheffield.



My vintage Pentax ME and 50mm f1.7 did a half decent job

