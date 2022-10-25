Previous
Next
I shoot Film : Police Evidence Gatherers by phil_howcroft
Photo 2689

I shoot Film : Police Evidence Gatherers

The last image to share with you from the roll of 35mm CineStill BwXX film.

These are Police Evidence Gatherers at the UniBol football stadium, the home of Bolton Wanderers FC.

What's a Police Evidence Gatherer I hear you ask. Well here's an explanation...

"Evidence Gathering Team (EGT) Officers are deployed to spontaneous or pre-planned public order/public safety events as a resource to enable an effective policing response and act, where needed, in a mutual aid capacity"

These officers were keeping an eye on supporters of both Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday, earlier this season.

You don't always see them at all matches, but this was a high profile match with a large away support from Sheffield.

My vintage Pentax ME and 50mm f1.7 did a half decent job
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So cool to shoot with film and the quality is outstanding. I love this candid shot it is very journalistic in nature especially with the story.
October 25th, 2022  
Mags ace
Terrific black and white capture! Very informative too.
October 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise