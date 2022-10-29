Remembrance

Many of you will know, I am a lifelong supporter of Bolton Wanderers Football Club.



Every season at the home fixture that is closest to Remembrance Day, Bolton Wanderers have a Remembrance Fixture and pay respects to all those who have lost their lives in conflict.



Saturday's home fixture against Oxford United was this seasons Remembrance Fixture.



A guard of honour including military veterans and family representatives of those who have lost their lives in conflict, and were Wanderers fans, welcome the players on to the pitch.



Club Chaplain Phil Mason then reads the Ode to Remembrance, a wreath from both clubs is laid on the pitch and a bugler plays the Last Post, prior to a minute’s silence.



The players wear shirts bearing the poppy as part of the afternoon’s Remembrance activities. The same shirts will be worn at Wanderers’ next away League game at Cambridge United before being auctioned off to raise vital funds for the Poppy Legion



This is the view from my seat in the Upper Tier of the East Stand.



An impeccably observed moment



As for the match , the Wanderers lost 3-1, the squad rotation system resulted in a mixed bag midfield , that didn't work as planned. The 120+mile journey home was bad too, with the M62 shut for roadworks !!!



Oh and the strange markings on the pitch? Last week the stadium hosted a Rugby League World Cup match between England and France.

