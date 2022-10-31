Previous
Autumn Parklife by phil_howcroft
Photo 2692

Autumn Parklife

I've been here before, well many time to be honest, but I've presented variations on this view to everybody on 365 a few times.

Autumn in Arnot Hill Park , the Duck Park. Looks good doesn't it , don't you love the carpet of leaves ?

All the people
So many people
And they all go hand-in-hand
Hand-in-hand through their parklife
Know what I mean?

31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture of a dreamy place.
October 31st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely Autumn scene, with it’s golden &amp;amp; russet carpet! What is the house/ building?
October 31st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole the building is the old council house for our borough , it still holds a few departments, including the registrars office , the wedding I shot in May was at this venue

@corinnec merci Corinne, i am pleased you like this
November 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful scene. Love the building!
November 1st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
So lovely in its fall colours, and such an elegant building!
November 1st, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
So stately.
November 1st, 2022  
