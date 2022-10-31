Autumn Parklife

I've been here before, well many time to be honest, but I've presented variations on this view to everybody on 365 a few times.



Autumn in Arnot Hill Park , the Duck Park. Looks good doesn't it , don't you love the carpet of leaves ?



All the people

So many people

And they all go hand-in-hand

Hand-in-hand through their parklife

Know what I mean?



