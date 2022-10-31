Sign up
Photo 2692
Autumn Parklife
I've been here before, well many time to be honest, but I've presented variations on this view to everybody on 365 a few times.
Autumn in Arnot Hill Park , the Duck Park. Looks good doesn't it , don't you love the carpet of leaves ?
All the people
So many people
And they all go hand-in-hand
Hand-in-hand through their parklife
Know what I mean?
31st October 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2755
photos
113
followers
101
following
737% complete
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
31st October 2022 3:28pm
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
parklife
,
arnot hill park
,
duck park
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture of a dreamy place.
October 31st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely Autumn scene, with it’s golden &amp; russet carpet! What is the house/ building?
October 31st, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
Carole the building is the old council house for our borough , it still holds a few departments, including the registrars office , the wedding I shot in May was at this venue
@corinnec
merci Corinne, i am pleased you like this
November 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful scene. Love the building!
November 1st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
So lovely in its fall colours, and such an elegant building!
November 1st, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
So stately.
November 1st, 2022
@corinnec merci Corinne, i am pleased you like this