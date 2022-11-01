Previous
Autumn Parklife 2 by phil_howcroft
Autumn Parklife 2

My second Autumn image from Arnot Hill Park,

Autumn in Arnot Hill Park , the Duck Park. These benches give you a lovely view of the lake and trees surrounding it.

All the people
So many people
And they all go hand-in-hand
Hand-in-hand through their parklife
Know what I mean?
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
