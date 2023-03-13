Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2799
The Very Thought of You
Another shot from my shoot with the Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra at the weekend
Shot from the pulpit of the church (I asked permission)
This iOS me trying to be artistic
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
1
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2862
photos
114
followers
104
following
766% complete
View this month »
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
11th March 2023 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
jazz
,
music score
Mags
ace
Very nice!!!
March 15th, 2023
