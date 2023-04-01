Natasha Underground

My third image from the photoshoot in the underground Victorian Reservoir at Papplewick Pumping station, Nottingham.



This is model Natasha wearing a fabulous dress. Back lit by LED lighting and a bit of foreground lighting too.



It was cold and water was dripping from the ceiling in various pats of the building. You can see condensation from Natasha's breath.



The rim lighting is fabulous and creates a great image



I have an image where there is also a smoke machine behind Natasha, but I think I prefer this shot as the rim lighting is just so good.



It really works as a black and white shot too, but I had to post it in colour to showcase the dress / gown.



Thanks for the superb comments and faves on my two other underground photos.







