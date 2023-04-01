Previous
Natasha Underground by phil_howcroft
Photo 2814

Natasha Underground

My third image from the photoshoot in the underground Victorian Reservoir at Papplewick Pumping station, Nottingham.

This is model Natasha wearing a fabulous dress. Back lit by LED lighting and a bit of foreground lighting too.

It was cold and water was dripping from the ceiling in various pats of the building. You can see condensation from Natasha's breath.

The rim lighting is fabulous and creates a great image

I have an image where there is also a smoke machine behind Natasha, but I think I prefer this shot as the rim lighting is just so good.

It really works as a black and white shot too, but I had to post it in colour to showcase the dress / gown.

Thanks for the superb comments and faves on my two other underground photos.



1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
The light is beautiful as is her dress and she is a beautiful model! What can I say, it's a wonderful capture. I'm glad you kept it in color!
April 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks corinne , probably my best shot of the day ! well if not best , my fave
April 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful shot. Were the shots set up for you or did you get to arrange the people as you wanted?
April 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford this shot was setup by the organisers Carole. Some of the shots I did e.g. the ganster Sam, I set up myself by asking sam to stand in the arch
April 1st, 2023  
Corinne ace
That’s great , the pose makes me think of a cover of David Bowie
April 1st, 2023  
