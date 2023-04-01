Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2814
Natasha Underground
My third image from the photoshoot in the underground Victorian Reservoir at Papplewick Pumping station, Nottingham.
This is model Natasha wearing a fabulous dress. Back lit by LED lighting and a bit of foreground lighting too.
It was cold and water was dripping from the ceiling in various pats of the building. You can see condensation from Natasha's breath.
The rim lighting is fabulous and creates a great image
I have an image where there is also a smoke machine behind Natasha, but I think I prefer this shot as the rim lighting is just so good.
It really works as a black and white shot too, but I had to post it in colour to showcase the dress / gown.
Thanks for the superb comments and faves on my two other underground photos.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2877
photos
114
followers
103
following
770% complete
View this month »
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st March 2023 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
rest
,
underground
,
reservoir
,
photoshoot
,
victorian
,
robe
,
rim lighting
,
papplewick
,
papplewick pumping station
Corinne C
ace
The light is beautiful as is her dress and she is a beautiful model! What can I say, it's a wonderful capture. I'm glad you kept it in color!
April 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
thanks corinne , probably my best shot of the day ! well if not best , my fave
April 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful shot. Were the shots set up for you or did you get to arrange the people as you wanted?
April 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
this shot was setup by the organisers Carole. Some of the shots I did e.g. the ganster Sam, I set up myself by asking sam to stand in the arch
April 1st, 2023
Corinne
ace
That’s great , the pose makes me think of a cover of David Bowie
April 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close