Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2815
Wembley Win For The Wanderers
I went to the EFL Trophy Final aka The Papa Joh's Trophy at Wembley today.
My team Bolton Wanderers, beat Plymouth Argyle 4-0, with an impressive display of attacking football.
Over 79K fans were in attendance today, that's the highest attendance anywhere in Europe this weekend. Impressive support for two teams in the third tier of English football.
Four years ago we were on the verge of going out of business, the club were in administration and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs were about to shut us down!
Against all odd's were are back on track.
"We are the one and only Wanderers"
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2878
photos
114
followers
103
following
771% complete
View this month »
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
2nd April 2023 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
soccer
,
wembley
,
bwfc
,
bolton wanderers
,
efl
,
papa johns trophy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close