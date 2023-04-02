Previous
Wembley Win For The Wanderers by phil_howcroft
Photo 2815

Wembley Win For The Wanderers

I went to the EFL Trophy Final aka The Papa Joh's Trophy at Wembley today.

My team Bolton Wanderers, beat Plymouth Argyle 4-0, with an impressive display of attacking football.

Over 79K fans were in attendance today, that's the highest attendance anywhere in Europe this weekend. Impressive support for two teams in the third tier of English football.

Four years ago we were on the verge of going out of business, the club were in administration and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs were about to shut us down!

Against all odd's were are back on track.

"We are the one and only Wanderers"
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
