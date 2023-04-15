Queen by Candlelight

We went to a concert on Saturday, at the National Justice Museum, Nottingham.



It was a multi-sensory musical experience, the music of Queen, performed by a string quartet under the gentle glow of candlelight in one of the courtrooms.



We were allowed to take photos of the musicians on the last song. These images were with my Sony Xperia phone, which seemed to render the images better than my Sony RX100VII compact camera.



An excellent concert, in a beautiful location.