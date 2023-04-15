Sign up
Photo 2827
Queen by Candlelight
We went to a concert on Saturday, at the National Justice Museum, Nottingham.
It was a multi-sensory musical experience, the music of Queen, performed by a string quartet under the gentle glow of candlelight in one of the courtrooms.
We were allowed to take photos of the musicians on the last song. These images were with my Sony Xperia phone, which seemed to render the images better than my Sony RX100VII compact camera.
An excellent concert, in a beautiful location.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2891
photos
113
followers
102
following
774% complete
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
J8210
Taken
15th April 2023 6:51pm
Tags
musician
,
violin
,
music
,
concert
,
candlelight
,
cello
,
viola
,
xperia
,
national justice museum
Mags
ace
Such a nice POV with the candles in the foreground.
April 16th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I like the pov with the glow of the candles
April 16th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
That sounds amazing! We are both longtime Queen fans & I’m sure their music would translate well to a more classical rendition. The candle light would have added to the ambiance! Nice shot too!
April 16th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
They had a similar program in Richmond, music this week end, in a classic old theater set off by rows and rows of candles. I’m sure it was beautiful.
April 16th, 2023
