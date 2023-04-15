Previous
Next
Queen by Candlelight by phil_howcroft
Photo 2827

Queen by Candlelight

We went to a concert on Saturday, at the National Justice Museum, Nottingham.

It was a multi-sensory musical experience, the music of Queen, performed by a string quartet under the gentle glow of candlelight in one of the courtrooms.

We were allowed to take photos of the musicians on the last song. These images were with my Sony Xperia phone, which seemed to render the images better than my Sony RX100VII compact camera.

An excellent concert, in a beautiful location.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
774% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a nice POV with the candles in the foreground.
April 16th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I like the pov with the glow of the candles
April 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
That sounds amazing! We are both longtime Queen fans &amp; I’m sure their music would translate well to a more classical rendition. The candle light would have added to the ambiance! Nice shot too!
April 16th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
They had a similar program in Richmond, music this week end, in a classic old theater set off by rows and rows of candles. I’m sure it was beautiful.
April 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise