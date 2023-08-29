Sign up
Previous
Photo 2951
And The Winner Is ...
And The Winner Is ...Isaac
3 kidney beans
long , uniform, straight, shapely
fresh pods of good colour with
stalks , uniform tail and no outward sign of seeds
The rules of Lowdham Village Horticultural Society
So now you know , difficult isn't it
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
2
0
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
Elisa Smith
ace
These are very good looking beans!
August 30th, 2023
Lesley
ace
They are very excellent beans indeed!
August 30th, 2023
