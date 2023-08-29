Previous
And The Winner Is ...
And The Winner Is ...

And The Winner Is ...Isaac

3 kidney beans
long , uniform, straight, shapely
fresh pods of good colour with
stalks , uniform tail and no outward sign of seeds

The rules of Lowdham Village Horticultural Society

So now you know , difficult isn't it


29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Elisa Smith ace
These are very good looking beans!
August 30th, 2023  
Lesley ace
They are very excellent beans indeed!
August 30th, 2023  
