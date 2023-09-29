The Decisive Moment : Contre Jour Willow

This is Willow, our granddaughter, running towards me and her brother, Alfie. It's what we call the decisive moment in photography, we click the shutter at the right moment. “The difference between a good picture and a mediocre picture is a millimeter,” said Henri Cartier-Breson.Cartier-Breson's iconic "decisive moment" can be seen here:So how did I come to take this beautiful decisive moment photo? It was Friday morning at St. Mary's recreation park Arnold. Willow should have been attending her pre school nursery at St. Mary's Family Centre, but the church hall wooden floor has become seriously warped (apparently there is a natural spring that runs underneath the centre which has caused this issue to occur several times. The centre has been closed for over a week and this morning the pre school had a get together on the play park to update parents and carers on the progress of repairs and allow the children to have a social with their mates.I was pushing Alfie on the swings and Willow came running towards us, I saw the photo and had my Sony Xperia mobile phone to hand and clicked the shutter. I converted to mono using the camera photo editor.Beautiful isn't it