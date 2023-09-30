Previous
Maddie Poses by phil_howcroft
Photo 2977

Maddie Poses

From last weeks photoshoot

Maddie in her 1960's outfit against the blue wall of the old railway cutting tunnel

30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Phil Howcroft

Corinne C ace
Love the colors here! Great portrait!
October 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , the colours really do work well
October 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Looking very 60s with those colors too. Great shot!
October 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags , much appreciated
October 1st, 2023  
