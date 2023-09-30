Sign up
Photo 2977
Maddie Poses
From last weeks photoshoot
Maddie in her 1960's outfit against the blue wall of the old railway cutting tunnel
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3036
photos
106
followers
95
following
815% complete
View this month »
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th September 2023 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
blue
,
model
,
photoshoot
,
1960s
Corinne C
ace
Love the colors here! Great portrait!
October 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci Corinne , the colours really do work well
October 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Looking very 60s with those colors too. Great shot!
October 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags , much appreciated
October 1st, 2023
