Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2978
I Shoot Film : Nottingham Council House
I Shoot Film : Kodak Portra 400 , Olympus OM20, Zuiko 50mm f1.8
Another shot from the photo walk I did at the end of August, with all the cool analogue community photographers
Nottinghams's council house and the summer fair that was part of the "Nottingham Beach"
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3036
photos
106
followers
95
following
815% complete
View this month »
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kodak
,
clock
,
film
,
50mm
,
nottingham
,
35mm film
,
i shoot film
,
council house
,
olympus om20
,
colour film
,
kodak portra
Corinne C
ace
I love the colors, a little vintage and beautiful!
The carnival ride is fun and contrasts with the serious Council House.
I wonder why you cut the bottom of the view?
October 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
Corinne , I was quite some distance from the council house and all the fairground rides stopped me getting a full view . thanks for your kind words
October 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thanks Phil. A little frustrating for you but the result is still beautiful.
October 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful building! They don't build them like that anymore.
October 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks mags , it's a beautiful building for sure
October 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
The carnival ride is fun and contrasts with the serious Council House.
I wonder why you cut the bottom of the view?