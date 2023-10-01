Previous
I Shoot Film : Nottingham Council House by phil_howcroft
Photo 2978

I Shoot Film : Nottingham Council House

I Shoot Film : Kodak Portra 400 , Olympus OM20, Zuiko 50mm f1.8

Another shot from the photo walk I did at the end of August, with all the cool analogue community photographers

Nottinghams's council house and the summer fair that was part of the "Nottingham Beach"
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love the colors, a little vintage and beautiful!
The carnival ride is fun and contrasts with the serious Council House.
I wonder why you cut the bottom of the view?
October 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec Corinne , I was quite some distance from the council house and all the fairground rides stopped me getting a full view . thanks for your kind words
October 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@phil_howcroft Thanks Phil. A little frustrating for you but the result is still beautiful.
October 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful building! They don't build them like that anymore.
October 1st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks mags , it's a beautiful building for sure
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise