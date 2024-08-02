Previous
Leica Fotografie International by phil_howcroft
Photo 3225

Leica Fotografie International

I've subscribed to the Leica Fotografie International magazine.

I own my late father's Leica lllf from 1953 and treated myself to a Leica Q2 monochrom a few months ago.

As part of my purchase I had a discount deal to subscribe to the magazine.

I don't read books but I like a magazine , especially one with lots of photos , of which the LFI has many .

My first magazine arrived today , which was actually a 75th year anniversary special. The magazine launched in 1949 , 4 years before my dad's Leica was manufactured.

Oh and as part of the subscription you get full digital access to all 75 years worth of issues .

Happy reading Phil !!! Well photo browsing !!!
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
883% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Have fun!

Leica have just opened their biggest store in the world in Melbourne and I walk past it to go to my pool (just two doors from where it was!). I often call in there to look at regular exhibitions. Great stuff.
https://www.capturemag.com.au/news/world-s-largest-leica-store-opens-in-melbourne#:~:text=Last%20week%2C%20Leica%20inaugurated%20its,variety%20of%20experiences%20for%20visitors.
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise