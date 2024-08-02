Sign up
Previous
Photo 3225
Leica Fotografie International
I've subscribed to the Leica Fotografie International magazine.
I own my late father's Leica lllf from 1953 and treated myself to a Leica Q2 monochrom a few months ago.
As part of my purchase I had a discount deal to subscribe to the magazine.
I don't read books but I like a magazine , especially one with lots of photos , of which the LFI has many .
My first magazine arrived today , which was actually a 75th year anniversary special. The magazine launched in 1949 , 4 years before my dad's Leica was manufactured.
Oh and as part of the subscription you get full digital access to all 75 years worth of issues .
Happy reading Phil !!! Well photo browsing !!!
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Suzanne
ace
Have fun!
Leica have just opened their biggest store in the world in Melbourne and I walk past it to go to my pool (just two doors from where it was!). I often call in there to look at regular exhibitions. Great stuff.
https://www.capturemag.com.au/news/world-s-largest-leica-store-opens-in-melbourne#:~:text=Last%20week%2C%20Leica%20inaugurated%20its,variety%20of%20experiences%20for%20visitors.
August 2nd, 2024
