Leica Fotografie International

I've subscribed to the Leica Fotografie International magazine.



I own my late father's Leica lllf from 1953 and treated myself to a Leica Q2 monochrom a few months ago.



As part of my purchase I had a discount deal to subscribe to the magazine.



I don't read books but I like a magazine , especially one with lots of photos , of which the LFI has many .



My first magazine arrived today , which was actually a 75th year anniversary special. The magazine launched in 1949 , 4 years before my dad's Leica was manufactured.



Oh and as part of the subscription you get full digital access to all 75 years worth of issues .



Happy reading Phil !!! Well photo browsing !!!