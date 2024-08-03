100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 441 : Marko

We went to Leicester today, to watch the Leicester Caribbean Carnival. We got the park and ride bus to the city centre and I thought, there’s not many “carnival people” on the bus. We walked into the city centre and I said to my wife “Jane, there are no barriers for crowd control”. I did a google on my phone… the event had been cancelled ! I’d only checked last week, the carnival website displays a pop up “cancelled” message on the home page, but if you go direct to another page it doesn’t appear!



Anyway, tradition has it that Jane and I always have some “Awesome Chips” from a city centre outlet, they sell chips and chips!



I struck up a conversation with one of the colleagues of the outlet, Marko. He saw my camera and we had a chat about cameras. His father is amateur photograher, a hobby now he is retired. Marko’s father does landscapes and scenery and posts to Flickr, Marko told him Flickr is old hat and he should post to Instagram. I told Marko I used to be on Flickr, but closed my account because the portal had lots of dodgy content. I asked Marko for a photo as my genre of photography was taking photos of people I met.



Marko said it was OK to do so. I asked him about the cancelled Carnival and told him we’d visited the city from Nottingham to watch it. Marko told me he’d done a Masters degree in Illustration at Nottingham Trent Uni’ and would be starting an internship after the summer, designing all the branding.



I thanked Marko for the photos and we exchanged Instagram handles.



While I was talking to Marko his colleague, Winnie served my our chips.



“Are you going to take my photo?” she asked, "I love having my photo took"



Winnie thought she’d seem my photography online at Leicester County Council. I told her I was an amateur and it wasn’t me. Winnie did however pose for a lovely photo as she handed over the chips (photo to follow)



So no carnival, we did a bit of shopping in the city centre and returned home early!!!



