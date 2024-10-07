Previous
Bicycle by phil_howcroft
Photo 3278

Bicycle

Bicycle, bicycle, bicycle
I want to ride my bicycle, bicycle, bicycle
I want to ride my bicycle
I want to ride my bike
I want to ride my bicycle
I want to ride it where I like

You could of course ride your car or your Paw Patrol Fire Engine Alfie

Alfie our grandson, riding his bike on our patio

FYI : bicycle lyrics from the late great Freddie Mercury

7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Aww bless him, he’s a proper boy now, riding round on his bike!
October 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
So cute… happy smiles.
October 8th, 2024  
Philippa R
Awwww soooo cute! He seems to have lots of toys to race around on, the cars on the left! Lovely shot
October 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Well good choice Alfie! Your grandson looks so like you Phil! He’s a cutie!
October 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Having a good time grandpa! Cute!
October 8th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat awwww thanks Pat , much appreciated , there are two other bikes in the shed ..a balance bike and a bike for Willow

@philippar he has a balance bike too Philippa , one can never have enough toys

@beverley365 thank you beverley , happy smiles for sure

@carole_sandford thanks Carole , a proper lad , we can have proper conversations too !!!
October 8th, 2024  
