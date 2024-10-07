Sign up
Photo 3278
Bicycle
Bicycle, bicycle, bicycle
I want to ride my bicycle, bicycle, bicycle
I want to ride my bicycle
I want to ride my bike
I want to ride my bicycle
I want to ride it where I like
You could of course ride your car or your Paw Patrol Fire Engine Alfie
Alfie our grandson, riding his bike on our patio
FYI : bicycle lyrics from the late great Freddie Mercury
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
6
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3344
photos
114
followers
96
following
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww bless him, he’s a proper boy now, riding round on his bike!
October 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
So cute… happy smiles.
October 8th, 2024
Philippa R
Awwww soooo cute! He seems to have lots of toys to race around on, the cars on the left! Lovely shot
October 8th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Well good choice Alfie! Your grandson looks so like you Phil! He’s a cutie!
October 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Having a good time grandpa! Cute!
October 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
awwww thanks Pat , much appreciated , there are two other bikes in the shed ..a balance bike and a bike for Willow
@philippar
he has a balance bike too Philippa , one can never have enough toys
@beverley365
thank you beverley , happy smiles for sure
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , a proper lad , we can have proper conversations too !!!
October 8th, 2024
