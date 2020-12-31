Previous
Hartsholme Country Park by phil_sandford
295 / 365

Hartsholme Country Park

Took this in the waning moonlight and fast descending fog ehilst waiting for the sunrise that didn’t happen (well it did, obviously, but the fog obscured it)

This is the island in the middle of Hartsholme lake, occupied by only birds.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
